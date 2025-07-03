Ex-76er Lands Spot on Celtics' Summer League Team
With the NBA Summer League rapidly approaching, teams around the league are filling their rosters with various players to see if they can play a bigger role in the long-term picture. This is the case for the Boston Celtics, who added former Philadelphia 76er forward Kenneth Lofton Jr.
According to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, the 22-year-old will join the Celtics' Summer League squad as they travel to Las Vegas.
Lofton Jr is coming off of a season with the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association, having joined the side after getting waived by the Utah Jazz back in August 2024. Across his 34 appearances with the Sharks, Lofton averaged 25.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, which was enough for him to be named the CBA's International MVP, which is awarded to the best player born outside of China.
This is a stark difference from where Lofton Jr found himself three years ago, fighting for minutes with the Memphis Grizzlies, before landing a spot on the Sixers' payroll. In Philadelphia, the 22-year-old only appeared in two games at the NBA level, being more known for his dominance with their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Under Michael Longabardi, Lofton Jr averaged 26.4 points and nine rebounds per game, while shooting on an efficient 54.8 percent accuracy from the field. These efforts helped see Lofton named to the G League's All-League team.
His latest opportunity to make his way back to the bright lights of the NBA will come with the Celtics in Las Vegas, as they look to get back to the Summer League's Championship game, which they lost during the 2021 season.
