Key Toronto Raptors Veteran Ruled Out vs Sixers

The Raptors will miss RJ Barrett against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) goes up for a shot during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
A matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday will feature absences from many key players. For the Raptors, the veteran RJ Barrett will get the night off.

According to the official NBA injury report, Barrett has been ruled out due to “personal reasons.”

For Barrett, Wednesday night’s game will be his first absence since the March 7 matchup against the Utah Jazz. Without Barrett, the Raptors defeated the Jazz by nine points.

RJ Barret
Mar 2, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives around Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

He returned to the court for the following two outings. In the first game against the Washington Wizards, Barrett checked in for 27 minutes. He shot 7-17 from the field and scored 23 points. He nearly notched a double-double with 10 rebounds. The Raptors came up short with a one-point loss.

On Monday, the Raptors collected a dominant win over the Wizards. Barrett checked in for 27 minutes and shot 6-18 from the field. The veteran forward produced a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He was two assists shy of a triple-double.

Barrett has become a critical piece on the Raptors since getting traded up North by the New York Knicks last year. This year, Barrett has posted averages of 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while shooting 36 percent from three.

Heading into Wednesday’s action, Barrett’s Raptors hold a 22-43 record. They are less than one game behind the Sixers in the Eastern Conference, as Philly has one fewer loss. The results of Wednesday’s action can have a major impact on the NBA Draft lottery standings temporarily.

The Sixers and the Raptors are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Wednesday.

