Nick Nurse Speaks on Paul George Before 76ers-Nuggets
Ahead of their Friday night clash against the Denver Nuggets, the Philadelphia 76ers anticipated playing without their star forward, Paul George.
The absence made it the third in a row for George.
Lately, George is dealing with a pinky injury, which occurred during the Sixers’ battle against the Chicago Bulls last Saturday.
On night two of a back-to-back, George was set to compete again after spending 36 minutes on the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coming off of one of his most impressive games this season, George saw his night get cut short in Chicago.
Since then, George hasn’t played. Nick Nurse expected to have an update on George ahead of the Nuggets matchup on Friday, but the situation hasn’t changed.
According to the head coach, the team is still taking it one day at a time with his recovery.
via @SixersAdam: Paul George remains day-to-day, per Nick Nurse, who says the team should know more after their next practice — possibly tomorrow.
The Sixers aren’t scheduled for a practice on Saturday, but it’s not out of the ordinary for an injured player to get a solo session in. Perhaps they could test out George’s hand to see if he could be good to go on Sunday night against the Boston Celtics.
If George doesn’t get the nod to play, he’ll miss his fourth-straight game.
Since the start of the new year, George has appeared in 10 of 17 games. He’s been averaging 21 points on 45 percent shooting from three, along with six rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
