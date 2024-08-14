Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024 NBA Cup Schedule Revealed
For the second season in a row, the NBA will hold an in-season tournament. This week, the Philadelphia 76ers’ schedule for group play has been revealed.
The Sixers will kick things off on November 12 with a matchup against the New York Knicks. The matchup will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
Two nights later, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Orlando Magic for a November 15 matchup. The Sixers will return home on November 22 to take on the Brooklyn Nets.
Then, the group play will conclude on December 3, when the Sixers face the Charlotte Hornets on the road.
Sixers’ Previous Record vs. NBA Cup Group
Out of all of Philly’s NBA Cup opponents this season, the Sixers struggled against their division rival, the New York Knicks, the most. In four regular-season games, the Sixers came out as winners just once. When the two rivals met in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks knocked the Sixers out in six games.
Against Orlando, the Sixers found a ton of success last year. In three matchups, with two of them being on the road, the Sixers defeated the Magic every time. They currently have a four-game win streak over the matchup. The last time the Sixers fell short to the Magic was back in January of 2023.
Brooklyn battles it out with the Sixers as another divisional opponent in the Cup. Last year, the teams split their four-game series. The Sixers’ November 19 victory was the fifth straight over Brooklyn. Over the next two games, the Nets broke the streak and won two in a row. The Sixers took down the Nets in their final meeting last season.
Lastly, the Sixers have the Hornets on schedule, which is a team they have found plenty of success against last season. In four games, the Sixers picked up a season’s sweep. After defeating Charlotte on March 16, the Sixers extended their win streak against the Hornets to six in a row.
What Happened Last Season?
Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Sixers were favored to come out on top of their group for the In-Season Tournament. However, they came up short.
Wins over the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks weren’t difficult to come by, but the Sixers struggled to defeat the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. After going 2-2, the Sixers placed third. The Pacers made it out of the group with a 4-0 record, making a run to the final game.
