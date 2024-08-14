All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024 NBA Cup Schedule Revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers' NBA Cup schedule is set.

Justin Grasso

Nov 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of the Philadelphia 76ers in season tournament court before a game against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
For the second season in a row, the NBA will hold an in-season tournament. This week, the Philadelphia 76ers’ schedule for group play has been revealed.

The Sixers will kick things off on November 12 with a matchup against the New York Knicks. The matchup will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

Two nights later, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Orlando Magic for a November 15 matchup. The Sixers will return home on November 22 to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Then, the group play will conclude on December 3, when the Sixers face the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

Sixers’ Previous Record vs. NBA Cup Group

Out of all of Philly’s NBA Cup opponents this season, the Sixers struggled against their division rival, the New York Knicks, the most. In four regular-season games, the Sixers came out as winners just once. When the two rivals met in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks knocked the Sixers out in six games.

Against Orlando, the Sixers found a ton of success last year. In three matchups, with two of them being on the road, the Sixers defeated the Magic every time. They currently have a four-game win streak over the matchup. The last time the Sixers fell short to the Magic was back in January of 2023.

Brooklyn battles it out with the Sixers as another divisional opponent in the Cup. Last year, the teams split their four-game series. The Sixers’ November 19 victory was the fifth straight over Brooklyn. Over the next two games, the Nets broke the streak and won two in a row. The Sixers took down the Nets in their final meeting last season.

Lastly, the Sixers have the Hornets on schedule, which is a team they have found plenty of success against last season. In four games, the Sixers picked up a season’s sweep. After defeating Charlotte on March 16, the Sixers extended their win streak against the Hornets to six in a row.

What Happened Last Season?

Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Sixers were favored to come out on top of their group for the In-Season Tournament. However, they came up short.

Wins over the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks weren’t difficult to come by, but the Sixers struggled to defeat the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. After going 2-2, the Sixers placed third. The Pacers made it out of the group with a 4-0 record, making a run to the final game.

Justin Grasso

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

