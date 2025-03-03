All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers in Danger of Missing Paul George vs Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers might not have Paul George on the court for Monday's action against the Blazers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) catches a ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) catches a ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers eye a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, each game is critical. On Monday night, the Sixers are looking to form a trend of winning with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on deck. However, the Sixers could be even more shorthanded in the matchup as Paul George is in danger of missing the action.

According to the official NBA injury report, George has been downgraded to questionable. His playing status now becomes unclear as the Sixers approach their first matchup of a back-to-back set, which begins at home on Monday night.

Lately, George has been dealing with a finger injury, which has required him to wear a splint. However, a groin injury has also been in play since late January.

George has been very vocal about his setbacks but hasn’t stuck to the bench since early February. As the season transitioned from January into February, George went on a five-game absence. He returned to the Sixers’ lineup on February 5 to face the Miami Heat.

Paul Georg
Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Since then, George has appeared in 10 straight games for Philadelphia. Over that stretch, the Sixers forward has averaged 14 points on 45 percent shooting from the field. He also accounted for four rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game. Taking six shots from beyond the arc per game, George averaged 36 percent from deep.

The Sixers hope to get within one game of the Chicago Bulls, who currently possess the 10th seed and the final NBA Play-In position. A win over the Blazers will do just that. Although the Sixers will already be shorthanded against Portland, missing Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Jared McCain, they hope to keep George in the mix for the night as he deals with multiple setbacks.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News