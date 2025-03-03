Philadelphia 76ers in Danger of Missing Paul George vs Blazers
As the Philadelphia 76ers eye a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, each game is critical. On Monday night, the Sixers are looking to form a trend of winning with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on deck. However, the Sixers could be even more shorthanded in the matchup as Paul George is in danger of missing the action.
According to the official NBA injury report, George has been downgraded to questionable. His playing status now becomes unclear as the Sixers approach their first matchup of a back-to-back set, which begins at home on Monday night.
Lately, George has been dealing with a finger injury, which has required him to wear a splint. However, a groin injury has also been in play since late January.
George has been very vocal about his setbacks but hasn’t stuck to the bench since early February. As the season transitioned from January into February, George went on a five-game absence. He returned to the Sixers’ lineup on February 5 to face the Miami Heat.
Since then, George has appeared in 10 straight games for Philadelphia. Over that stretch, the Sixers forward has averaged 14 points on 45 percent shooting from the field. He also accounted for four rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game. Taking six shots from beyond the arc per game, George averaged 36 percent from deep.
The Sixers hope to get within one game of the Chicago Bulls, who currently possess the 10th seed and the final NBA Play-In position. A win over the Blazers will do just that. Although the Sixers will already be shorthanded against Portland, missing Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Jared McCain, they hope to keep George in the mix for the night as he deals with multiple setbacks.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations