Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announce Roster Move
Jared Butler’s run with the Philadelphia 76ers while on a two-way contract didn’t last long. On Thursday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the young guard has been converted to a standard NBA contract.
At the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers acquired Butler through a trade with the Washington Wizards. The trade was centered around the veteran guard Reggie Jackson and draft compensation.
When the Sixers acquired Butler, he officially wrapped up a two-year stint with the Wizards. He came off the bench for all 72 games he played, averaging 13 minutes per game.
In his first season with Washington, Butler produced six points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field. He also dished out three assists per game.
This season, Butler posted averages of seven points and three assists while knocking down 48 percent of his shots. Taking 1.3 threes per game, Butler shot with 37 percent accuracy from deep.
Since his move to Philadelphia, the Sixers have wasted no time with getting Butler in the mix. The young guard made his debut on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks last Sunday. The former Wizard checked in for 11 minutes off the bench. He shot 3-7 from the field to score seven points.
When the Sixers hosted the Toronto Raptors two nights later, Butler came off the bench for 16 minutes. He went 6-10 from the field to put up 15 points. He also came down with four rebounds and produced four assists.
With a shorthanded lineup, the Sixers promoted Butler to the starting lineup for his third outing against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Butler saw the court for 25 minutes. The veteran guard scored eight points and dished out nine assists in the four-point loss.
The Sixers will use the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season to evaluate what Butler could bring to the table long-term. Now that he’s off of a two-way deal, Butler is set to stick around beyond the G League season.
