Sixers Prospect VJ Edgecombe Getting Work in With Jared McCain
After being taken No. 3 overall in the NBA Draft, VJ Edgecombe headlines the Philadelphia 76ers' Summer League roster. Though he's been limited due to injury, he was recently spotted getting work in with another one of the team's top young talents.
Though it's common for second-year players to partake in Summer League, Jared McCain was left off the Sixers' roster. He continues to work behind the scenes to rehab the season-ending knee injury he suffered last year. While he might not be playing in games, McCain is still in Las Vegas getting work in with the team.
Ahead of the Sixers' matchup with the Washington Wizards Tuesday night, the Sixers posted a clip of Edgecombe and McCain working on their three-point shot together:
Fans have been eager to see Edgecombe back in action following his impressive Summer League debut, and the wait came to an end on Tuesday. He was back in the lineup against the Wizards after missing a handful of games. Edgecombe logged 30 minutes in the 74-58 win and filled up the box score yet again. The lottery pick ended the night with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Edgecombe and McCain training together is a good sign for the Sixers, as the two will likely be sharing a lot of time on the floor in 2026. Both exciting young talents will attempt to bring an influx of youth to a Sixers team eager to get back in the hunt in the Eastern Conference.
The Sixers will be back in action again on Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks.
