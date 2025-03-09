All 76ers

PJ Tucker Joining Sixers Rival After Multiple Trades

PJ Tucker has a new NBA home.

Justin Grasso

Nov 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (17) looks on against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
After getting involved in multiple trades at the February deadline, former Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker has found another new team. Tucker is set to join a Sixers rival, the New York Knicks.

via @ShamsCharania: Free agent PJ Tucker plans to sign with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week. Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Bucks, gives the Knicks an enforcer and frontcourt depth.

Since parting ways with the Sixers last season, Tucker has bounced around the NBA. Yet, he still hasn’t played since the 2023-2024 campaign, when he last suited up for the Los Angeles Clippers.

This season, Tucker was waived, cutting the original contract he signed with the Sixers in 2022. At the time, Tucker was coming off of a run with the Miami Heat. Tucker landed a three-year deal with the Sixers worth $33 million.

Despite his age, Tucker was expected to be a key role player on a Sixers team that needed an enforcer-type. After Joel Embiid publicly praised Tucker following the 76ers’ 2022 playoff run, Philly’s front office targeted the forward in free agency.

PJ Tucke
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (17) drives for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tucker played one full season for the Sixers. He started 75 games, averaging four points and four rebounds while shooting 39 percent from three. In the playoffs, Tucker produced five points and five rebounds per game while knocking down 35 percent of his threes in 11 games.

Although Tucker started his first three games with the Sixers during the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Sixers included him in the James Harde trade to the LA Clippers. Tucker saw the court 28 times in LA, but his role diminished as the season played out. Eventually, the partnership between Tucker and the Clippers faded. Before the 2024-2025 NBA season started, the Clippers announced Tucker would not be around the team.

On February 1, Tucker was traded to a rebuilding Utah Jazz team. Five days later, he was sent to the Miami Heat, where he believed he would play again, only to find out the Heat would re-route Tucker to the Toronto Raptors. At that point, it was clear Tucker was not going to suit up for another rebuilding squad.

After getting waived, Tucker is set to join the 40-23 Knicks. With New York nearly locked into a playoff spot, Tucker could have an important role as a reserve in the postseason, depending on what he puts on display down the stretch.

Justin Grasso
