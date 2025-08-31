Sixers Fans Get Harsh Reminder of Key Departure From Joel Embiid’s Run
On Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland ranked the top 25 biggest NBA free agent signings of the 21st century. When putting together the rankings, the main criteria was how impactful the signed player was to the team’s success.
Kalland ranked the Miami Heat signing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 9.
“After the Sixers made the curious choice of picking Tobias Harris (and Al Horford) over Jimmy Butler, the Heat swooped in an picked up their next star player capable of turning them into a contender again. The Heat made it to two NBA Finals and another conference finals with Playoff Jimmy leading the way, as he cemented his status as one of the game's best at elevating his play in big moments. While they never quite captured a title with Butler in Miami, he had an incredible tenure there until it ended the way most all of Butler's NBA stops have with a rather messy trade request.”
A Pit Stop in Philadelphia
Butler was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for the majority of the 2018-2019 NBA season. The six-time All-Star averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over 55 games.
Butler’s stint with the 76ers finished after a dramatic Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the playoffs. The following summer, he signed with the Heat via a sign-and-trade deal.
Ultimately, it seems that Miami was a better fit for Butler. The five-time All-NBA selection made it to the NBA Finals in his first season with the Heat and transformed them into a serious contender for years to come.
The Biggest Free Agent Signing
At No.1 on the list is the Heat (2010), Cleveland Cavaliers (2014), and Los Angeles Lakers (2018) signing LeBron James.
“All three are pivotal moments not only in each franchise's history but league history as a whole, as there is no bigger signing than getting the best player in the world to come to your team.”
James was arguably the most valuable player of the 2010s. In addition to bringing a championship to all three teams, he also made eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances.
Although James wasn’t the main factor keeping the 76ers out of the championship round, his dominance of the Eastern Conference crushed the hopes of many strong contenders. Each respective signing of the all-time points leader remains a memorable moment of NBA history.
