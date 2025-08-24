Sixers Land Respectable Spot in NBA Offseason Rankings
Coming off a season that fell short of expectations, it was a rather quiet offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. Following some small tweaks in the margins, the team fared reasonably in recent offseason rankings.
After making their big splash last summer, the Sixers formed the core they want to compete with for the foreseeable future. Getting healthy is the primary objective of this offseason, though Daryl Morey did have some work to do addressing some holes in the roster.
In these final weeks before training camp, the Sixers' front office still has some business to attend to. Quentin Grimes remains on the restricted free agent market as the team tries to work out a new deal that is beneficial for both sides.
Where did the Sixers land in NBA offseason rankings?
With almost a month to go until training camp, longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge decided to rank all 30 teams' offseason moves. The Sixers almost cracked the top half, slotting in at No. 16.
For now, Philly still holds out hope that the 31-year-Embiid can finally recover after getting shut down the last seven weeks of the regular season to have his meniscus repaired. But that’s a hope that has fallen on deaf ears in the Philadelphia fan base, who’ve increasingly tuned the 76ers out. It’s hard to see Philly going past next season with the big man as its lodestar if he can’t show definitively that he can again handle the load of 60-plus games and get to the playoffs healthy.
The Sixers made some under-the-radar moves this offseason, taking a flier on a pair of intriguing wings in Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker (two-way). They only suffered one major departure in free agency with Guerschon Yabusele leaving to sign with the New York Knicks.
Overall, the Sixers' biggest addition came via the draft when they selected VJ Edgecombe with the third overall pick.
Looking ahead to these final weeks, there is a chance the Sixers will build a better case for themselves in such rankings. If they're able to ink Grimes to a multi-year deal at a team-friendly price, their offseason will look slightly better. However, it remains unknown if and when the two sides will come to some sort of an agreement.
