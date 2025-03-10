Sixers Reveal Tyrese Maxey’s Status vs Atlanta Hawks
While Tyrese Maxey hasn’t been kept away from participating in basketball activities over the past few days, the Philadelphia 76ers guard hasn’t been able to participate in practices or games. When the Sixers pay a visit to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the trend will continue.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers are going to roll without Maxey for the fourth straight game. The veteran guard has been listed as out due to multiple reasons.
A finger sprain hasn’t taken Maxey off the court this year, but it’s been affecting him for several weeks. As Maxey battled through that issue, he suffered a second injury during last week’s battle against the Portland Trail Blazers.
During the third quarter of the 17-point loss, Maxey took a hard fall on his back. After getting helped back to the locker room, the Sixers ruled out the veteran guard for the remainder of the game. Maxey was believed to be dealing with a contusion, which was later diagnosed as a back sprain.
The Sixers took on a two-game road trip in Minnesota and Boston last week. Maxey traveled with the team, but he was ruled out for both outings. When the Sixers held a practice session over the weekend, Maxey was only able to participate in solo work.
As expected, Maxey did not play on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz. 76ers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Maxey was able to do some on-court work on Sunday, but his status for Monday could not be confirmed after the four-point over Utah.
At this point, it’s clear Maxey will remain on the bench. The veteran guard’s next opportunity to take the floor will be on Wednesday when the Sixers pay a visit to the Toronto Raptors.
