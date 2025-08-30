All 76ers

Sixers Star Pokes Fun at Teammate's First Pitch

Tyrese Maxey had some fun with VJ Edgecombe about his recent appearance at the Phillies game.

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talks to guard Kyle Lowry (7) during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It's been a few months since the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe with the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, ending months of speculation regarding what they would do with the highly sought-after pick.

During his one-season stint in the Lone Star State, with Baylor University, Edgecombe would average 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, making a name for himself as a threat on both ends of the court.

This reputation would precede the 20-year-old when he would make his Sixers debut in the NBA Summer League, going on to average 21.5 points and eight rebounds per game, while also recording two steals and 1.5 blocks per night.

It's important to note that Edgecombe would only take to the court across both locations, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, for a total of two times, as he was sidelined due to a right thumb contusion following his debut.

Given that all of the draft and Summer League action is long in the rear-view mirror of the NBA offseason, it's reaching that time of year when players, while preparing themselves for the upcoming season, can take some time to relax and unwind.

Edgecombe's First Pitch

This certainly was the case on Friday night for the Sixers' rookie, as he attended his first baseball game with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Atlanta Braves in what was set to a fierce National League East showdown.

But the Bahamian star wasn't just there to watch the match, as he was chosen to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the action, doing so while donning a customized Phillies' City Connects jersey, which featured his last name along with his number on the Sixers, 77.

The first pitch has become somewhat of a rite of passage for Sixers' rookies in recent history, with former first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, Jared McCain, making an appearance last year.

Maxey's response towards Edgecombe

While all of the various social media accounts were posting about Edgecombe's appearance at Citizens Bank Park, his teammate Tyrese Maxey joined in on the fun.

Tyrese Maxey takes a playful jab at VJ Edgecombe. / Tyrese Maxey's Instagram

In a post to his Instagram story, the Sixers' superstar wrote "This ball went in the dirt didn't it!", in response to a photo of the Bahamian winding up ahead of his time on the mound.

Taking to the mound before a Phillies match is something that Maxey would know something about, having done so in July 2021, the year after he was taken with the 21st pick by the Sixers in the 2020 NBA Draft.

