Sixers' Veteran Motivated to Bounce Back From Injury-Ridden Season
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers signed Andre Drummond to a two-year deal, with a player option for the second season. Drummond's first season in his return to the City of Brotherly Love saw the Sixers struggle, finishing with a record of 24-58.
This was something that left a bad taste in the veteran center's mouth, as he felt as if he had let not only himself down, but also the Philadelphia faithful.
"I'm definitely beyond motivated; I feel like I let myself down, I let this, this city, down to and his team, and I took that personally, so I'm ready to play," Drummond explained at media day.
Drummond himself had somewhat of a down year when it comes to his output, recording 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, both of which were departures from what he did during his last season with the Chicago Bulls.
Some of this could have had to do with an injury that he suffered towards the latter half of the season, which was reported as a left toe sprain. Due to this ailment, Drummond would miss the last 17 games of the Sixers' campaign.
How is Drummond's toe injury coming along?
However, it appears that the 32-year-old is ready to get back to the court for Philadelphia, after he picked up his player option for the upcoming season. Drummond talked about his recovery process over the summer, which has resulted in him being available for the Sixers' latest training sessions.
"It was a good summer for me, I did all the necessary things I needed to do to build the strength back in my foot, and I'm 100% ago, and I've looked great during camp, and I'm ready," Drummond explained.
The one thing that Drummond did that he found great success with in the offseason was something that he wasn't aware of prior to the last few months: toe yoga.
"I didn't know there was such a thing as toe yoga. I've been doing a lot of toe yoga this summer to really just get that strength back in my big toe and being able to move it freely without having to tape it to, you know, get it to do what it's supposed to do," explained the Sixers' veteran. "So if you don't know what it is, look it up. It's definitely not a fun experience, but it worked out for me."
More 76ers On SI
2 Sixers Who Need to Step Up in Jared McCain's Absence
NBA Mock Trade Lands Sixers Four-Time All-Star
Sixers Promote G-League Head Coach to NBA Role
Tyrese Maxey Raves About Sixers' Promising Young Talent
Sixers Pursuing Multiple Avenues to End Quentin Grimes Saga