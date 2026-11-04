76ers’ Most Recent Win Also Came With a Sneaky Hidden Benefit

The 76ers delivered their first blowout win of the year, trouncing the Bulls 126-107 on Monday. All of Philadelphia’s starters scored at least 15 points as the 76ers shot a season-best 52.7% from the field. But what if I told you one of the biggest positives took place off the court?

Given the lopsided score, Nick Nurse had the chance to give Jaylen Brown and LeBron James a breather. In fact, they recorded season-lows in minutes, and Philadelphia’s handling of business allowed Joel Embiid (plantar fascia) to stay within his minutes restriction stress-free (his 25 minutes were also a clear season-low after carrying this frontcourt in the early going).

STARTING 5 COMBINES FOR 102 PTS.

SIXERS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT.



Tyrese Maxey: 26 PTS

Jaylen Brown: 25 PTS

VJ Edgecombe; 21 PTS

LeBron James: 15 PTS

Joel Embiid: 15 PTS



The 76ers improved to 7-1 last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z3cbtwm5WH — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2026

Why is this so important? Because the 76ers need their stars, who've dealt with some minor ailments lately or simply logged a ton of early minutes, to be as spry as possible with the Pistons and Cavaliers up next this week.

Why it mattered for Brown

Brown played 33 minutes—three minutes shy of his season average—against Chicago. He registered 25 points on 9-15 shooting from the field and 4-7 from beyond the arc, 11 rebounds, and five assists. It was one of Brown’s most efficient performances as a 76er.

The 30-year-old’s bit of rest came at a good time. He missed Philadelphia’s 98-93 win over New York on October 30 due to patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. Brown returned for the 76ers’ next game, a 109-104 win against the Hornets one day later. But he didn’t move as if he were fully healthy, shooting 6-15 from the field.

“[My left knee has] been a little sore,” Brown told Austin Krell of Vertical 76ers after the Bulls game. “Been having some flares. It's nothing to be overly concerned about. But I'll progress as the season goes on. I haven't felt very athletic, like my normal self, and feeling a little under the rim. But I'm looking forward. I felt better today.”

Why it mattered for James

Similarly, James played only 31 minutes versus Chicago. Philadelphia has a management plan in place for him, evidenced by him missing the Charlotte game with sciatica management. But he’s been as sharp with the keys to the offense, nonetheless, dishing 7.3 assists per game while committing just 2.3 turnovers.

Any unplanned rest for the 42-year-old is a huge win for him and the 76ers. Philadelphia scored its second-most points against the Bulls and needs James at his best to build on that.

#Sixers star LeBron James on having 9 assists tonight against the Bulls: run. “We have great receivers like Reese and VJ, JB, and the rest of the guys. I just try to put the ball on time and on target, and they was able to capitalize.” pic.twitter.com/GcuPklv469 — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) November 3, 2026

It’ll be more of a challenge versus the Pistons, who allow the fewest amount of points per game league-wide at 100.3. But that's where a little extra spring in the starters' steps could go a long way toward pulling out a victory that doesn't seem like it'll be easy.

On Embiid

Embiid’s 25 minutes against Chicago were predetermined rather than a product of the 76ers’ dominance. He entered Monday’s game questionable with plantar fascia injury management in his right foot, having missed the Hornets game with the same designation. Yet Embiid tallied 15 points, eight assists, and three rebounds against the Bulls.

“It’s been going on like that for the last few [games]... It’s painful,” Embiid told Chris Hine of The Philadelphia Inquirer after the Bulls game. “But we’ve been able to manage it, but it has its ups and downs...You feel it on the court, so it certainly doesn’t help.”

Embiid wasn’t listed on the injury report ahead of Philadelphia’s game against the Pistons on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the second of three meetings between these teams as Detroit beat the Embiid-less 76ers (7-1) 106-93 on Oct. 25.

With the Pistons being 6-1, this matchup could play a role in the Eastern Conference’s standings come April. That makes it even sweeter that Philly's initial five managed to get in some extra rest thanks to their efforts against the Bulls.

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