Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Major Announcement After Playoff Exit
The Milwaukee Bucks fell short of getting out of the first round of the postseason, falling to the Indiana Pacers once again. It was a tough series for Milwaukee, and the team ended up losing in five games.
More Bucks news: Doc Rivers Son Slams Critics After Bucks Game 5 Meltdown
After the series, many Bucks fans were looking for some good news to cleanse their feelings. Well, it seems as if they got their wish with some recent news.
After the postseason exit, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took some time with his family. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wife recently made a big announcement, revealing the birth of their fourth child.
Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, recently shared some thoughts on the new baby coming into their lives.
“My life is already just so crazy with my three," Mariah told the Journal Sentinel in a recent interview. "Adding a fourth, she’s just such a little angel.”
This is certainly exciting news for the entire Antetokounmpo family, and we all wish them congratulations. Antetokounmpo will be fairly busy this offseason with the new child, and it could help turn his attention away from how the Bucks ended the season.
More Bucks news: Bucks File to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Playoff Incident
There could be a lot of change coming to the Bucks this offseason following another early playoff exit. There are many who expect the roster to be very different come opening day next season, even with the possibility that Antetokounmpo could be moved.
There has been a lot of speculation around the future of Antetokounmpo with the Bucks, and it could see the two sides end their long partnership. It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo wants to leave Milwaukee, but if he does, the Bucks would then need to comply with his request.
The injury to co-star Damian Lillard could complicate things for the Bucks, potentially seeing Antetokounmpo walk out the door. Milwaukee has a lot of questions to answer this offseason, but many don't believe that they can contend with Antetokounmpo on the roster.
It should be a very interesting offseason for the Bucks, with Antetokounmpo at the center of it all.
More Bucks news: Bucks Predicted to Land $197M Star in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal
Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Be Massive Mistake
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Looking to LeBron James For Inspiration Entering Offseason
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.