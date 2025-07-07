Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal, Damian Lillard Rumors, Coach Leaves Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has seen no shortage of links involving his name during a busy offseason, and this week has been no different. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley listed the San Antonio Spurs as a potential suitor for the former MVP, citing their abundance of young talent as a reason to send the Greek Freak to team up with Victor Wembanyama.
Another report says former Bucks point guard Damian Lillard was miserable during his time in the East, stating he "never wanted to be in Milwaukee" in the first place. Additionally, there are tons of rumors regarding his potential next home.
In other news, assistant coach Joe Prunty is set to leave the Bucks and take a position with the Orlando Magic. He has been an assistant coach in the NBA for over 25 years, and coached for the Bucks from 2014-18 and 2023-25.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
