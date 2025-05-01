Bucks Notes: Giannis Calls Out Haliburton's Dad, Giannis Trade Rumors, More
Unfortunately, after a narrow 119-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again been eliminated in the first round. This has raised plenty of questions surrounding the organization, specifically what is going to happen to star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks as they head into the offseason.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Delivers Sobering Response to Altercation With Tyrese Haliburton's Dad
Naturally, after such a heartbreaking defeat, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not in the best mood. It probably wasn't helped when Tyrese Haliburton's father approached him afterward and started talking trash, which Giannis was more than ready to respond to.
Soon after the altercation, Antetokounmpo addressed the moment. He noted that, while he had massive respect for Tyrese Haliburton, he felt disrespected by his father. That being said, he feels that the two of them are in a good place.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Refuses to Answer Question on His Future With Team
Naturally, fans want to know what is going to happen with Giannis. While his contract isn't up until the Summer of 2027, it's clear that he wants to find success. And certain rumors suggest that he may try to find a new home on a different team.
Despite this, the two-time NBA MVP refuses to answer the question. Instead, he told reporters after Game 5 that he just wishes that he had the opportunity to keep playing basketball and take the series back home to Milwaukee.
Former Bucks Star Weighs on Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Rumors
In the end, there is only one thing that fans know for sure about what's happening with Giannis: it has been reported that he met with the Bucks to discuss the future of the team and whether he will still be on it.
That being said, a former Milwaukee star has said that he believes this just means that Antetokounmpo is ready to move on. That being said, only time will tell whether this is true.
