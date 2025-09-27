Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Reveals Desired Role, Dealing With Effects of 2021 Injury, Names Top 5 Players

Aaron Coloma

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) pauses before the start of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his desired role on the Bucks to Sport 24's Haris Stavrou. The forward had an enexpected answer.

“To get the best out of the team and to get the best out of me, I have to be a creator. I have to feel like I can create. If you look at the last two months of the team, when I had the green light, if I have the ball in my hands and I have that green light to create, I don’t always have to execute, but I have to feel like I’m creating. I have to feel the ball and like I’m part of the team. Not just be a play finisher. Not just go score 30. Get the ball in the pick-and-roll, get the ball in the post and score it."

Antetokounmpo also spoke about the hyperextended knee he suffered in the 2021 Finals. The superstar returned after six days, and the Bucks went on to win the Finals after two MVP seasons.

The forward also named his Top 5 current players in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo listed the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and himself.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

