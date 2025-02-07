Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Milwaukee Makes Big Trade With Clippers, Small Deal With Spurs, More

Jeremy Hanna

Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) and guard Kevin Porter Jr. (77) uring the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA trade deadline was incredibly busy for the Milwaukee Bucks, seeing them send longtime forward Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards. However, there were other moves Milwaukee made at the last second.

A trade with the Los Angeles Clippers saw the Bucks land guard Kevin Porter Jr. in exchange for MarJon Beauchamp. This season, Porter has averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 total rebounds, 3.2 assists, and one steal across 45 games.

Additionally, Milwaukee sent power forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal for Kyle Kuzma. However, it's believed that San Antonio will likely waive the big man.

Here are some stories to help you get all caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks. Click on the title to see the entire story:

