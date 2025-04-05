Bucks Notes: Surprising Damian Lillard Update, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal, More
Currently sitting at sixth place in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks are still looking to make a mark in the postseason. However, their hopes seemed dashed when star guard Damian Lillard suffered a blood clot. Fotunately, he may be back sooner than expected.
Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers recently said in an interview that Lillard will be traveling with the team and is expected to return sooner than expected. Rivers also noted that they have "much more hope than we had three days ago."
This season, Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games.
Additionally, a new trade proposal has the Bucks sending two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to an Eastern Conference rival. Giannis is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
