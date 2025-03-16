Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Thunder? Bucks Release Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to get revenge against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night after beating them in their second matchup in just a few days.
That win gave the Bucks the lead for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They are a really good team when everyone is healthy and available, which they were for this game, minus Bobby Portis because of the suspension.
It was the first night of a back-to-back for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo was available and played in the game after being listed as probable.
Antetokounmpo has been on the injury report since before the All-Star break because of a calf strain. He missed the last five games before the break because of that injury.
He is listed on the injury report again prior to their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable, but not because of the calf injury anymore.
The star will play in this game today.
This time, Antetokounmpo is on the injury report due to right knee tendinopathy. That means that his calf injury might be finally taken care of.
Antetokounmpo missed the entire first round of the playoffs last year due to a calf injury. The Bucks want to make sure that doesn't happen again.
Keeping Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard healthy is the top priority for them as the season winds down. They are in a fight with the Pacers and the Pistons for that critical fourth spot in the East.
Milwaukee is going to need every player they can if they want to beat the Thunder. Oklahoma City is widely viewed as the best team in the NBA.
The Bucks are in the middle of the toughest part of their schedule right now. After this game against the Thunder, they embark on a five-game road trip against Western Conference opponents.
If the Bucks want to keep ahold of that fourth spot, they have to survive this road trip. Having Antetokounmpo available will be critical for them to do just that.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
