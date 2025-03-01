When Can Bobby Portis Return to Bucks Lineup Following NBA Suspension?
The Milwaukee Bucks were in for a shock when veteran forward Bobby Portis was suspended for 25 games after testing positive for Tramadol, a banned substance in the league. Portis said that he made a mistake but Milwaukee still has to deal with the consequences of the actions.
Portis has been a massive piece to the Bucks roster so without him there is a hole left in the rotation. Milwaukee has played five games since the suspension of Portis and they have gone 4-1 during that time.
But when can the veteran return to the lineup? The first game of his suspension came against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 20, meaning that Portis can return on April 8 at the earliest.
The Bucks will be facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the game at home. If Portis does return against the Timberwolves, it would give him four games to ramp things back up before the postseason starts.
This isn't a long time for either him or the rest of the Bucks roster but his mistake has cost them. Milwaukee will welcome Portis back with open arms upon his return and he will be a crucial piece to this team contending for a title this season.
For the season, the veteran has averaged 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Milwaukee will now need others to continue stepping up in his absence moving forward.
The Bucks have done a good job of navigating the loss of Portis, giving others more playing time in the meantime. Milwaukee is battling for playoff positioning, currently tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
This team holds a record of 33-25 for the year and they have won seven of their past 10 games overall. The Bucks have been on a roll of late but they still miss the production from Portis on a nightly basis.
