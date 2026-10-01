October is officially upon us, which means NBA basketball is played this month. All 30 NBA teams have begun their training camp with the season only a few weeks away, and we'll get a chance to see how each team is coming along.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, it's an exciting time for their franchise, because although they'll enter the season without one of the greatest players in their franchise history in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but a new era begins in Milwaukee.

A part of a fresh start for the Bucks will be two new additions many Bucks fans can't wait to see step on the court when the NBA season officially starts in a few weeks: rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

In this year's NBA Draft, Milwaukee was able to make two selections after receiving the No. 13 overall pick from the Miami Heat in the Antetokounmpo trade. With their first and original pick at No. 10, they drafted Burries from Arizona, and three picks later, they selected Ament from Tennessee.

Milwaukee kickstarted their new era by drafting two pieces to become potential foundations in their organization. So far, it looks to be just that. Burries shined through summer league and finished the showcase by being selected to the All-Summer League First Team after averaging 23.5 points per game during Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old guard has big aspirations for this season such as winning Rookie of the Year, making All-Rookie First-team and even making the playoffs, and he's certainly taking a step in the right direction.

Ament, who seen as more of a project player during the draft process, made improvements to important parts of his game in summer league, and has continued to put in work throughout the offseason.

Got to spend some time in the gym with NBA trainer Zach Gonzalez as he was working with Milwaukee’s Nate Ament.



Nate shot the absolute cover off the ball. Bucks fans should be pumped to see Nate in the fall. @NoCeilingsNBA pic.twitter.com/GOZoqFzGpc — ALBERT GHIM (@albertoeghim) September 2, 2026

The hype for the two is at a high and as training camp continues, everyone wants to know how they are coming along before the season starts.

"We'll learn more come Monday, but their habits, that's the biggest thing has been great," head coach Jenkins said. "They put great work in in the training room, in the weight room and then on the court; they're attacking every opportunity they get."

The rookies displayed their confidence and competitiveness during the summer league, and it's began to translate onto the court filled with veterans and more talented players. But with playing against a experienced squad, comes the difference in speed and physicality. While the pair have taken advantage of every opportunity they get, Jenkins admits there are still ways to go.

"I've been really impressed from what I saw in summer league, obviously, those guys showed well, but now they're going up against guys that have played in the league for a number of years and a different level of physicality and speed and, when they get their opportunities, I think they're they're playing at a very high competitive level and they have a lot of growth opportunities as well," Jenkins said. "So, luckily when it comes to those guys, they know they're going to be held very high, to a standard on the defensive side. But they've got a ways to go, for sure."