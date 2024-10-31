Zach LaVine Gives Update on Injury After Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic
The Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic met tonight in Chicago in a game that saw the Bulls cut through a 20-point deficit to climb over a .500 record for the first time in nearly two years. This also marked the first time the team had come back from back-to-back 20-point deficit games since the year 2001.
Earlier today it was announced the Bulls would be without Lonzo Ball for at least 10 days due to a wrist injury. Unfortunately for Bulls fans, now it appears that star guard Zach LaVine may be joining Ball on the injured list.
During his postgame media session, LaVine shared an update on the status of his injured shoulder.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Zach LaVine said he'll know more Thursday and that he hopes to play Friday in Brooklyn because 'I try to play through everything.' LaVine said he suffered 'subluxation' in left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation of a joint. Likely will be listed with shoulder sprain."
In LaVine's first four games this season he has averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists a game on 55.2/45.7/82.4 shooting splits. The Bulls will find it hard to replace LaVine's production and are hoping that the guard won't be sidelined for long.
The Bulls will travel to Brooklyn on Friday, November 1 to take on the Nets at 7:30 PM EST.
