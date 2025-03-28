Cavaliers' Huge Trade Proposal Moves Beloved Star, Lands Major Enemy
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, we are beginning to hear trade speculation concerning one of their star players.
The target is Jarrett Allen, who was subject to trade rumors last summer before ultimately signing a three-year, $90 million contract extension.
However, Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel is remaining fairly adamant that Allen could be moved this offseason if the Cavaliers fall short in the playoffs, and to be perfectly honest, his hypothesis is not without foundation.
Allen could very well surface as a potential trade piece once again if Cleveland disappoints in the postseason, and Cornelissen has even concocted a trade package for the former All-Star.
In his latest idea, Cornelissen has the Cavs sending Allen to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Herb Jones, Kelly Olynyk and a 2026 first-round draft pick.
Cavaliers fans probably did a full stop after seeing Olynyk's name, as he has been public enemy No. 1 in Cleveland after since getting tied up with Kevin Love and subsequently dislocating Love's shoulder during the 2015 playoffs.
But Cornelissen feels that Olynyk's ability to space the floor would be important in this package, especially considering Jones specializes in defense.
"An improved offensive player, Jones is enough of a shooter that he isn't completely ignored on the perimeter," Cornelissen wrote. "Adding Kelly Olynyk to the deal gives the Cavs a potential partner for Jones in the frontcourt, as Olynyk's shooting can help make up for Jones' shaky shooting."
Olynyk actually is a perfect fit for the Cavaliers, and Jones would provide them with the big wing defender they have been sorely lacking.
Right now, Cleveland obviously has its sights set on other things, as it is trying to make a push for a championship this spring. But there is no question that the Cavs may revisit the idea of breaking up their Core Four if things go ary in the coming months.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers’ Stars Lead NBA in This Critical Stat
MORE: Are Other NBA Teams Fearful of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
MORE: Cavaliers Star Makes Bold Statement About Career Accomplishments
MORE: LeBron James Hints that NBA Rigged Draft Lottery for Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers Could Make Stunning Offseason Trade That May Anger Fans