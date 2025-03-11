Cavaliers Star Reveals Telling Statement on Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in basketball this season, and while they certainly have starpower up and down the roster, their success is also thanks much in part to their continuity.
Last offseason, there was significant chatter that the Cavaliers could make some wholesale roster changes, and trading Jarrett Allen and/or Darius Garland was frequently floated as a possibility.
Of course, Cleveland decided to hold onto both players, and it has paid dividends.
Allen was the only member of the Cavs' Core Four that did not make an All-Star appearance this season, but his impact has been palpable, as the big man is averaging 13.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 70.3 percent from the floor.
Donovan Mitchell was sure to give Allen his props recently, clearly stating just how vital Allen has been to the Cavaliers' fortune.
“He is Mr. Consistent,” Mitchell said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “He is always going to be there for us. He’s the ultimate team guy. No matter what happens, he finishes or doesn’t finish, he is always going to be there, always going to have a smile on his face, always ready. Got to give him a lot of credit. Not many bigs who are All-Stars are able to be that selfless. It’s a blessing to play with him. We all know how rare that is.”
Allen did make an All-Star team a few years ago, which came during his first full season with Cleveland in 2021-22. Mitchell was not yet a member of the Cavs at that time, but he certainly seems to have enjoyed playing with the 26-year-old the last three years.
The Cavaliers not only decided against trading Allen last summer, but they signed him to a three-year, $90 million contract extension that now looks like a major bargain.
We'll see if Allen continues to produce for Cleveland heading into the playoffs.
