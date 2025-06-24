NBA Insider Addresses Cavaliers, Kevin Durant Trade Buzz
The Kevin Durant trade saga that clouded around the NBA across recent weeks has officially come to a close with the most recent blockbuster being agreed upon to send the two-time champion to the Houston Rockets among an interesting mix of potential suitors.
However, following the announcement of the trade and the intel unraveling to follow, among the wide range of potential teams who were seemingly in the race for Durant was none other than the Cleveland Cavaliers, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, with their name appearing within an compelling list of long-shot candidates in those sweepstakes.
It's an intriguing development amid a Cavaliers offseason that's had it's fair share of buzz to surround this roster and it's future for next season. But, when diving into Cleveland's interest in Durant a bit further, just how close were they to making a deal happen for the former MVP?
When asking ESPN's Brian Windhorst, while the Cavaliers may have been a "long-shot" to make the move, Cleveland was never going to trade for Durant.
"Kevin Durant was not getting traded Cleveland but the Cavs are in a spot where they have to examine opportunities before the 2nd apron come down," Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland, "I’m sure the the Cavs have made other calls with other large deals, that’s what they have to do right now."
As with any NBA offseason, front offices tend to do their due diligence behind the scenes to see what roster moves or changes could be made ahead of next season, even while some may be a bit more unorthodox than others.
For the Cavaliers, that includes checking in on a talent like Durant, even while it might not be completely in the scope of realism–– especially as they approach the second apron heading into the start of a new league year.
Durant, while having a tough season in Phoenix collectively, had a strong individual year of production, where he posted 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field, 43.0% from three, and 83.9% from the line.
With a fit in Cleveland, it'd certainly be a head-turning addition to add to this core, despite a move to acquire Durant likely needing to ship out a current piece of the team's "Core Four" players. Maybe it could've been the move to push this team over the hump for that aspired NBA title next season, but the short-lived dream has since come to a close.
In the end, Durant found his way to Houston, and not Cleveland, after a long few weeks of waiting, now eyeing the fifth team of his NBA career with an opportunity to win his third-ever title. We'll see if he and the Rockets will have what it takes to dethrone the newly-crowned OKC Thunder in a tough Western Conference.
