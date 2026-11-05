3 Cavaliers Who Could Be the X-Factors in Cleveland's Push for an NBA Championship

It hasn't been the start Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson wanted, although given his poker face, you wouldn’t know it.

But it isn’t how you start; it’s how you finish, and as we saw last season, when the Cavs went on a disastrous run that saw them drop from third in the East to seventh before Christmas, they turned it around.

Last season, the trade that sent James Harden to Cleveland lifted them; this year, a series of X-factors could propel the team one spot higher than where they finished last year.

Peyton Watson

Although he's still out with a hamstring injury, Peyton Watson’s return will be a huge boost for the Cavs

Watson was brought in this offseason to address Cleveland’s longstanding perimeter defensive weaknesses.

He provides the Cavaliers with a much-needed defender who can match up against elite opposing forwards - a crucial asset in an Eastern Conference loaded with dominant wings.

Although his injury issues have temporarily disrupted his integration into the rotation, Watson’s ability to consistently convert corner threes while serving as a defensive anchor on the wing could prove pivotal to Cleveland’s ability to compete with the league’s top teams in the playoffs.

Sam Merrill

Sam Merrill is one of those long-range shooters off the bench that not a lot of people talk about.

And his solid three-point ability – currently at 32% this season - forces opposing defenses to adjust how they guard the Cavaliers’ pick-and-roll creators.

He was one of the bright spots for Cleveland last season, particularly when the team had several injury issues, and adjusted to whichever role he was needed in.

If Merrill can keep that efficiency he’s shown from beyond the arc and provide consistent production alongside rookie sensation Meleek Thomas in the second unit, his shooting and floor spacing could prove vital in keeping Cleveland’s offense flowing throughout the postseason.

Evan Mobley

This comes as no surprise, to be honest.

Already established as one of the NBA’s premier defensive forces in the frontcourt, Evan Mobley remains the key to unlocking Cleveland’s ultimate potential.

For the Cavaliers to make a legitimate run to the NBA Finals, Mobley must become a more consistent offensive threat, particularly by continuing to develop his jump shot and punishing defenses that give him space.

Expanding his offensive arsenal while proving capable of anchoring smaller, faster lineups at center when Jarrett Allen rests would give Cleveland another level of tactical flexibility.

That versatility could make the Cavaliers an exceptionally difficult matchup to solve over the course of a seven-game playoff series.