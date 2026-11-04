Meleek Thomas Earns First Rookie Recognition of NBA Career

Throughout an uneven start to the Cleveland Cavaliers' season, rookie Meleek Thomas has been a sign of hope.

The second-round pick out of Arkansas has seen action in four games so far, averaging 14 points per game, shooting 47.6% from the perimeter, and posting a 17.4 Player Efficiency Rating.

It's easy to see why the Cavaliers were so high on the young player, and why they felt lucky he dropped to them with the 34th pick in this past summer's NBA Draft. Thomas has provided the Cavs with a much-needed spark and earned the trust of his veteran teammates, including Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Thomas has even approached Mitchell to let him know when he is open for shots.

While Thomas has thrived more than most imagined for a second-round selection, the Cavaliers faithful aren't the only ones taking notice of his hot start.

NBA.com Rookie Ladder Highlights Thomas's Play:

Each week, NBA.com publishes a power ranking they titled the rookie ladder. They discuss the top 10 rookies from the previous week and break down why they placed them where they did. Thomas made his debut on this ranking this week, entering at 10th. Author Jeff Zilgitt had this to say about Thomas:

"His early 3-point shooting stats indicate he can develop into a reliable option for the Cavs from beyond the arc, making six 3s in the Cleveland’s two games before Election Day"

Thomas is joined on the list by Cameron Boozer, Yaxel Lendenborg, his Arkansas teammate Darius Acuff Jr., Caleb Wilson, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Aday Mara, Kingston Flemings, and Keaton Wagler. Thomas was selected over the Bucks' Braden Burries and Nate Ament for the final spot.

Thomas made his first NBA start on Monday vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, filling in for Peyton Watson, who sat out with an injury. He tied Mitchell for a team-high 17 points while shooting 7/16 from the floor and 3/9 from three. Thomas also had five rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

We have seen a second-round pick make the All-Rookie team each of the last five seasons; if Thomas continues to deliver what he has so far this season, it will be difficult to keep him out of this year's group. The biggest difference for Thomas compared to the players before him is that they were players on teams that were a play-in candidate at best, whereas the Cavaliers are leaning on Thomas to help them return to the Eastern Conference Finals.