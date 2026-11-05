This Backup Big Man Is Suddenly Crucial To Cavs Success

Having been writing about injuries for a week now, unfortunately it’s hit closer to come. As if it wasn’t bad enough that the Cleveland Cavaliers were down two wing players, two additional guys went down during the loss to the Thunder on Thursday.

Jarrett Allen left in the first quarter with a knee injury, while Tyrese Proctor left with an ankle issue. And with the two of them limping off the floor, it could mean missing some time during a very important week for the team. He was questionable for the season-opener with knee issues, and now this is the very thing that took him out.

Suddenly, Thomas Bryant finds himself being important at work all of a sudden. Let’s talk about what the valuable veteran could provide.

1) Elite Floor Spacing

Thomas Bryant has done one thing very well from the center position in his NBA career. He has spaced the floor. And though he has made just 221 triples in his career, he has connected on these shots at a 35% flip. This is something he’ll be able to continue to provide.

Stepping in for 13 minutes last night, he knocked down one triple in 13 minutes of action. Of course, the minutes could go up if the team decides they want to keep the double-bigs starting lineup. It’s unclear how much time Jarrett Allen is going to miss, but the shooting he had been doing from deep is going to be handled by Bryant now.

2) Incredible At Establishing Position

Though he did not officially grab any rebounds last night, there were multiple situations where Thomas Bryant got himself into position under the rim. He drew multiple fouls on OKC bigs and even got himself to the free-throw line that way. It’s critical for a team that has been struggling on the glass to have a player like this out there.

Bryant is something of a veteran and journeyman in the league, despite only being 29 years of age. It seems he’s been around the game forever, and has gained some incredibly valuable experience. None more so than his NBA Finals run with the Indiana Pacers two seasons ago.

There was always going to be a time when Bryant would get a chance to shine, and it came earlier than expected in 2026-27.

3) Continued Hype And Energy

No player on the Cavs bench can hype his teammates up like Thomas Bryant. Nobody would dispute that, and other than Jarrett Allen on defensive three-second calls, #3 is the loudest one on the squad showing support.

Bryant may or may not start, but he’s going to be playing more than 13 minutes against the Sixers on Friday. They might want him to begin on Joel Embiid to protect Evan Mobley from potential early foul trouble.

It will be all hands on deck for the next two games, and if Allen cannot play, the energy Bryant provides will have to be front and center.

Ready For The Moment

He’s been on the Nuggets. Heat. Pacers. Several finals berths. Around the winningest of guys in the league. And now in year two in Cleveland, Thomas Bryant will be ready for his moment.