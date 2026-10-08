What You Need to Know About the Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Opener Against the Boston Celtics

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers play their first bit of basketball before the start of the 2026/27 NBA season.

With that, many will be looking out for the debuts of Meleek Thomas or Peyton Watson. Maybe you want to see some of these other role players and how their games may expand beyond last season.

There are many things to be looking out for in this preseason game with players like Tyrese Proctor also getting a lot of praise from veterans on the team as he looks for a major role increase this season.

The expanding role of Evan Mobley is also expected to happen after the Cavs turned down trades for both Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. Looking to see if team valuing team chemistry and cohesion over another star helps the team in the long run.

If you are wondering how to watch the game today, I have all the information you may be looking for.

Where to catch the Celtics at Cavs preseason game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

The Cavaliers made the move over to DAZN for basketball coverage this season. Subscription costs have increased from the last season. If you are interested in catching the Cavs preseason basketball, there is a 7-day free trial for the preseason.

A regular subscription to the platform will either cost you $19.99 for a standard deal or $24.99 for a family plan with Cavs discounts.

Odds and Game Predictions

Odds: Celtics -3.5

O/U: 221.5

Cavaliers 113, Celtics 107 : The Boston Celtics, similar to the Cavaliers have undergone some major changes to their roster over the summer.

Boston lost their number 2 scorer in Jaylen Brown, they traded him to Philly and brought in Paul George to be another option to help out Jayson Tatum. They also signed Mitchell Robinson to be the franchise's new starting center.

Robinson would be the guy to look out for on whether or not the Cavs dominate the game early. Obviously the main starters would play maybe 15-20 minutes. It would just be in those minutes to look at Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen at the basket against a dominant interior force.

Watson’s battle against Tatum if he takes the court would also be a good way to see how important his role could be on the team.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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