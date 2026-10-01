Why Jaylon Tyson Could Be Cleveland's Difference Maker in 2026-27 Season

When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Peyton Watson, an athlete of epic proportions out at wing, a clear message was sent to the rest of the roster. The team very loudly declared Watson the future at the small forward. And for a Cleveland team that has spent years attempting to close the loop on that position, who could blame the organization for expressing their belief in his abilities.

That said, that same message was a substantial indication of their mindset regarding Jaylon Tyson’s outlook at wing. Now this isn’t to say that the franchise had their doubts about Tyson becoming the mainstay at the 3. But it is clear who Cleveland plans to designate as their fifth starter for the 2026-27 regardless of what Head Coach Kenny Atkinson says about the starting lineup.

None of this is a bad thing for Tyson though. In fact, it might be a blessing in disguise as the third-year wing might finally have a sense of stability regarding his role and standing within a suddenly very exciting 2nd unit.

More on-ball reps

Jaylon Tyson was as productive as the Cavs could’ve hoped for in his first major opportunity inside the rotation. He posted averages of 13.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, & 2.2 Assists, while completing 49.3% of his shots, including a staggering 44.6% from long distance.

However, the bulk of his production came off the ball where he was an elite catch-and-shoot threat for most of the season. He allowed Cleveland’s ball handler’s open space with which to operate and ultimately gave them a top-tier release outlet for drive-and-kicks.

He will likely earn many clean off ball looks while playing beside the starters in certain lineups but it’s within Cleveland’s true bench lineups that Tyson could expand his game with the ball in his hands.

After all, the 6-6 wing has experience functioning as a creator. It can be easy to forget that he operated very effectively in a high-usage role in his lone season at Cal, sporting a massive rate of 30.1%, which led the PAC-12 conference in 2023-24. He is comfortable with the rock in his hands but had to transition to a mostly off ball role upon being drafted.

That said, the 2026-27 campaign should allow for more on-ball reps for Tyson as Cleveland has no clear-cut backup point as of right now. The trio of Craig Porter, Tyrese Proctor, and Meleek Thomas are vying for that title. As they duke it out for the job, Tyson could hop in and offer Atkinson some ball handling here and there as a secondary creator.

He is comfortable operating the pick-and-roll, connecting with Cleveland’s Bigs numerous times last season around the rim. Tyson does have considerable work to do as a scorer out of it though as he mustered just 0.53 Points Per Possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler. He finished this past season within the 52nd percentile in PnR creation rate.

The Cavs will indeed hope for the trio of CPJ/Proctor/Thomas to ascend but they should definitely lean into Jaylon Tyson's playmaking a bit more in 2026-27.



He did not grade well in this category but the film shows me a young wing with latent PnR ballhandler skills. pic.twitter.com/C7o1jYyOju — Its Cavalier (@ItsCavalier_Pod) September 10, 2026

The Cal product is still a work in progress as a self-creator, having been assisted on roughly 82% of his field goal attempts in year 2, which placed within the 27th percentile among wings. But operating in a role off the bench should afford him the opportunity to finally establish himself as a self-starter

With a lack of proven creators within the 2nd unit, Cleveland would surely love nothing more than for Tyson to continue adding to his game. The breakout last season showcased his abilities as a complementary piece. If he can extend his impact into more dynamic levels of production as a creator/facilitator, he will have rendered himself an indispensable part of this Cavaliers rotation moving forward.