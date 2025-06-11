Celtics' Joe Mazzulla is Scouting EuroLeague Star
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was spotted at a basketball game in Turkey, reportedly scouting a EuroLeague player.
On Monday, Mazzulla was spotted at the Turkish League Finals watching forward Nigel Hayes-Davis play for Fenerbahce.
EuroHoops reported that Mazzulla was in fact looking at Hayes-Davis' game, though this is not the first time that Boston has been interested in the forward.
Hayes-Davis worked out for the Celtics in the lead-up to the 2016 NBA Draft. Despite working out for other teams, he decided to return to Wisconsin for his senior year of college basketball.
He ended up going undrafted in 2017 and started with the New York Knicks G-League team.
The Wisconsin product ended up playing a total of nine NBA in his short career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings.
After failing to get another opportunity in the league, he made the move overseas and has had a good amount of success.
Hayes-Davis averaged 16.7 points per game this season while shooting 41% from 3-point range in 39 EuroLeague games. His production netted him a spot on the All-EuroLeague First Team.
“There is very serious interest from the NBA for Nigel Hayes-Davis and Tarik Biberovic,” Yannier said, according to a translation from Sportando of an interview with TRT Sports Star.
“I hope they continue with us, but if they say, ‘I want to try in the NBA,’ we won’t stand in their way.”
This is not the first time that the Celtics have been linked to Hayes-Davis; there were rumors back in 2021 of interest, but a move never materialized.
Given the Celtics are limited with resources, Hayes-Davis could represent an affordable role player that could provide depth to a roster that should look very different come next season.
Boston could face competition for his services, however, since every team in the league could use a rotational wing player who can shoot the ball well, but prior links could help get the deal over the line for the Celtics.
More Celtics news: Celtics Star Viewed as Top Trade Candidate: Report
Celtics Could Face Steep Punishment If Stars Aren't Traded
Top 5 Jrue Holiday Replacements For Celtics Amid Trade Rumors
Breaking Down Potential Celtics Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics Forward Shares Encouraging Update on Jayson Tatum Achilles Recovery
Three Teams Emerging as Top Trade Destinations for Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Report
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.