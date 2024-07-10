Inside The Celtics

Jayson Tatum 'Still on Cloud 9' After Winning NBA Championship: 'Doesn't Feel Real'

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jayson Tatum will grace the cover of NBA 2K25. He is also a dual-cover athlete for the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition, sharing the honor with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

The three-time All-NBA First Team selection admitted that he got emotional upon finding out that he's the cover athlete for NBA 2K25, which all editions of are available for pre-order and will be released worldwide on Sep. 6. 

"Because I feel like I'm very blessed and fortunate that when I was younger, I had so many dreams, and goals, and things I wanted to check off," expressed Tatum. "I'm experiencing those things in real-time."

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals.
In his appearance alongside Wilson on Old Man and The Three, with Sue Bird and Tommy Alter, the 26-year-old star who ascended to the NBA summit for the first time less than a month ago, also shared that after having four of his first six seasons in the Association end in the Eastern Conference Finals or two wins short of a championship, the pain of repeatedly coming within arm's reach of the Larry O'Brien Trophy was worth it now that he's captured an NBA title.

"Winning a championship -- however I thought that moment would be like, it's been 100 times better," said Tatum. "Getting there or falling short and getting over that hump, it was well worth it. It still doesn't seem real at times. But I am still on cloud nine of being a champion."

And while Tatum, a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers, has made it clear that he has his sights set on winning as many NBA championships as possible, breaking through to capture his first one has brought a sense of relief and lifted a burden off of his shoulders.

"Winning a championship: it did feel like a breath of fresh air," said the five-time All-Star. "Like the weight of expectations were lifted. You've accomplished something that only a few people have in history."

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

