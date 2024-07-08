Inside The Celtics

Celtics Re-Sign Former Second-Round Pick to Two-Way Deal

Bobby Krivitsky

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
The theme of this offseason for the Celtics is continuity. From the results, capturing Banner 18 in Boston and reaching the G League Finals in Maine to team chemistry and a work environment they repeatedly raved about, the organization wants to preserve as much of what it had last season.

Their latest step in working toward that goal is re-signing JD Davison to his third two-way deal with the franchise. Following the draft's conclusion, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, stated, "JD will be a free agent, but we very much (would) like to try to figure out a way to get him back in (some) capacity."

He joins Drew Peterson, who Boston re-signed last week, occupying two of the team's three two-way slots. The other may go to Celtics' second-round selection in this year's draft, Anton Watson.

Davison appeared in eight games with the parent club in the 2023-24 campaign. He also starred in the G League, where he averaged 22.7 points, 8.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. That earned him a spot on the All-NBA G League Third Team.

On Monday at the Auerbach Center, Celtics' assistant general manager Austin Ainge expressed, "JD came out very young in the draft, and the last two years in Maine, he's improved and improved, and we've loved his trajectory and think he still has room to grow. He's younger than the guys we just drafted and a lot of other guys that were drafted, and (we) think he still has some (room for) growth. So, we're very optimistic."

