Jayson Tatum Far from Satisfied, Eying Next Championship Ring After First NBA Title
Jayson Tatum was recently hanging out with friend and championship teammate Oshae Brissett at the Auerbach Center as the Celtics were getting fitted for the rings they'll receive on opening night, Oct. 22, prior to their rivalry clash against the Knicks to kick off the 2024-25 NBA season.
Brissett captured the conversation for all to see, filming the two talking about where they want the placement of their rings on his vlog, BrissyTV, which includes the use of explicit language. His doing so provided the latest example that the Celtics are far from satisfied after capturing Banner 18.
“I was going pinky, but index, going to save the pinky for the next one,” Tatum said to Brissett in the video. “I got middle finger,” the latter joked.
Tatum also utilized the Celtics reconvening to get fitted for their championship rings to deliver a warning to the team as it aims to become the first since the 2017 and 2018 Warriors to win back-to-back championships.
Between Jaylen Brown's Olympic snub, which he said is providing him with "all the motivation in the world," and Tatum getting benched multiple times in Paris, which he described as "challenging and humbling," the Celtics have ample ammunition as their upcoming title defense turns into a revenge tour.
Further Reading
Oshae Brissett Still Not Ruling Out Celtics Return: 'Door's Not Closed'
Celtics Rookie Scheierman Following Path of Elite Quarterbacks
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Jayson Tatum Shares Warning to Celtics at Championship Ring Fitting
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player