Jayson Tatum Far from Satisfied, Eying Next Championship Ring After First NBA Title

Rob Greene

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jayson Tatum was recently hanging out with friend and championship teammate Oshae Brissett at the Auerbach Center as the Celtics were getting fitted for the rings they'll receive on opening night, Oct. 22, prior to their rivalry clash against the Knicks to kick off the 2024-25 NBA season.

Brissett captured the conversation for all to see, filming the two talking about where they want the placement of their rings on his vlog, BrissyTV, which includes the use of explicit language. His doing so provided the latest example that the Celtics are far from satisfied after capturing Banner 18.

“I was going pinky, but index, going to save the pinky for the next one,” Tatum said to Brissett in the video. “I got middle finger,” the latter joked.

Tatum also utilized the Celtics reconvening to get fitted for their championship rings to deliver a warning to the team as it aims to become the first since the 2017 and 2018 Warriors to win back-to-back championships.

Between Jaylen Brown's Olympic snub, which he said is providing him with "all the motivation in the world," and Tatum getting benched multiple times in Paris, which he described as "challenging and humbling," the Celtics have ample ammunition as their upcoming title defense turns into a revenge tour.

