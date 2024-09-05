Oshae Brissett Still Not Ruling Out Celtics Return: 'Door's Not Closed'
Oshae Brissett rejoining the Celtics for their upcoming title defense seems unlikely. The reigning NBA champions are already spending $196.6 million in player salaries and $7.6 million over the second apron.
And while they have a vacant roster spot, adding Lonnie Walker IV on an Exhibit 10 deal could lead to him getting his pact with Boston converted to a standard contract.
The 25-year-old guard averaged 9.7 points and knocked down 38.4 percent of the 4.7 threes he hoisted in 17.4 minutes of playing time across 58 games with the Nets last season.
However, Brissett recently expressed on his vlog, BrissyTV, which includes the use of explicit language, that the "door's not closed" on a second stint with the Celtics.
The fifth-year wing averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.
He also stepped up when called upon in the playoffs. In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, facing his former team, Brissett contributed to a small-ball lineup that staged a 20-0 first-half run against the Pacers. He then had a hand in a 7-0 burst late in the third quarter that helped Boston take a 13-point advantage into the final frame of a win that moved the C's halfway to playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
He also had his moments in the regular season. Most notably, providing a needed infusion of energy in the Celtics' 119-111 victory vs. the Heat in their home opener. After the win, Joe Mazzulla said of Brissett's impact, "He changed the game."
While he declined his $2.5 million player option to return to Boston for the upcoming campaign, seeking more of a role elsewhere than he'd have in the team's "Stay Ready Group," aka its extended rotation, earlier this summer, he stated on BrissyTV that his year with the Celtics was "the best season of my career," not only due to becoming an NBA champion but because "I grew so much as a player" while "practicing every single day with Hall of Famers."
So, perhaps the former Syracuse star doesn't find what he's searching for on the open market, and Svi Mykhailiuk, who signed a four-year, $15 million contract with the Jazz, becomes the lone player from last season's title team who's not on the roster for their championship defense.
However, if Brissett takes his talents elsewhere, here's an evaluation of some of his best potential options.
