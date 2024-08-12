Details on Celtics-Mavs NBA Finals Rematch Revealed
The 2024-25 NBA season starts at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics will receive their championship rings and raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters on Oct. 22 before hosting the New York Knicks.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks, who Boston beat to capture their record-setting NBA title, once again breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most Larry O'Brien Trophies in the Association, will welcome the Celtics back to the American Airlines Center on Jan. 25.
The Mavericks, who acquired Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, and Spencer Dinwiddie to flank Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, return to TD Garden on Feb. 6.
While Dallas hopes its new additions will propel last season's runner-ups to the NBA summit, 13 of the 15 players on standard contracts with Boston in the 2023-24 campaign are returning for their upcoming title defense. Plus, JD Davison and Drew Peterson are back on two-way deals.
With Svi Mykhailiuk signing a four-year, $15 million pact with the Utah Jazz last Friday, the lone player from the Celtics' 2024 championship team who remains a free agent is Oshae Brissett.
The latter recently said on his vlog, BrissyTV, "The door is not closed fully" on him also returning to help with Boston's title defense.
