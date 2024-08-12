Details on Celtics' Ring Night Revealed
The Boston Celtics will collect their championship rings and raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters on Oct 22. They'll host the New York Knicks to kick off the 2024-25 NBA season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
In Paris, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, "[Coach Joe Mazzulla] and I are both like, 'Do we have to do that before the game?'
"We're going to have an incredibly tough game that night. Do you think that's going to make it easier? We're coaches. Coaches are masochistic by nature. So, I don't know. It'll be a great moment, but then I'll be watching everybody's body language to see if we're ready to play."
The Knicks parted with four unprotected first-round draft picks, a top-four protected first-round selection next year via the Milwaukee Bucks, and an unprotected Round 1 pick swap in 2028 to acquire Mikal Bridges, adding another elite perimeter defender to better match up with the reigning NBA champions.
Slotting him alongside Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Co. could lead to this opening night rivalry clash being a preview of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.
