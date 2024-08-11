Jayson Tatum Joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James on Historic List After Winning Gold
Saturday's 98-87 win over France was a legacy-enhancing victory for several members of basketball's pantheon.
Stephen Curry, competing in his first and likely last Olympics, erupted for 12 points in the final 2:47, faring 4/4 from beyond the arc, including making one over seven-foot-four Victor Wembanyama and another against a double team by the host country, capping a staggering 8/12 display from three-point range from the best shooter in the sport's history.
Curry finished with a team-high 24 points in the win.
Kevin Durant contributed 15 points on Saturday. In an Olympic run where he had already established himself as the leading scorer in U.S. basketball history, surpassing the previous record holder, Lisa Leslie, who produced 488 points, Durant became the first player to accumulate four gold medals in men's Olympic basketball.
LeBron James, the other member of Team USA's Big 3 during their run to the top of the podium in Paris, earned tournament MVP. The now three-time gold medalist stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, a game-high ten assists, six rebounds, two steals, and a block against France.
James previously registered a pair of triple-doubles during this Olympic run, including doing so in the United States semifinal victory vs. Serbia.
Celtics guard Jrue Holiday also made history on Saturday. The two-time All-Star, who finished with six points and four assists against the host country, strengthened his case for the Basketball Hall of Fame by joining Scottie Pippen as the only two players in five decades of USA Basketball to win an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the same year twice.
And while the Paris Olympics didn't go as Jayson Tatum envisioned from an individual standpoint, enduring multiple benchings against Serbia that could serve as motivation for him moving forward, he also made history.
Tatum joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players to make the All-NBA First Team, lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and capture a gold medal in the same year.
Quite the feat to add to his legacy as Tatum, a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers, works to reach the heights James, Curry, and Durant have soared to.