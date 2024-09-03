Examining How Celtics Handle Center Rotation While Porzingis is Out
The Boston Celtics' upcoming title defense starts with a significant challenge. Yes, there's an opening night rivalry clash against the New York Knicks on Oct. 22, where the hosts will have to quickly disengage from the emotions evoked from receiving their championship rings. But there's an obstacle that will remain in their way when the final buzzer blows.
The Celtics must navigate their center rotation without the biggest transformer from last season's title team -- Kristaps Porzingis. The former All-Star underwent surgery this summer after suffering a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in Boston's 105-98 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The expectation is he will return to play in five-to-six months. With the Celtics airing on the side of caution, he will most likely join their title defense and the quest for Banner 19 in late December. His 2024-25 season debut may even have to wait until January.
While that means leaning heavier on Al Horford, just as they did during the playoffs, they'll also remain diligent about managing the 38-year-old's minutes.
Luke Kornet will continue to man the front-line, as he has for a lot of the last two regular seasons for Boston, becoming an integral part of their center rotation. Xavier Tillman Sr. and promising 25-year-old center Neemias Queta are expected to see a lot of time at the five spot as well throughout the season.
Tillman and Kornet stepped up during the playoffs, including the former helping the Celtics prevail in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals; they'll get the bulk of the minutes when Horford heads to the bench and when Boston goes to a double-big lineup.
But Queta consistently maximized his minutes, providing energy, rim protection, and a knack for extending possessions last season. He's also an effective screener, has a good touch around the basket, and is a skilled passer. He also flourished when operating alongside Horford last year, demonstrating his effectiveness when encorporated into double-big lineups, suggesting he could team with Tillman at times this season.
Porzingis' absence, coupled with the need to pace Horford, will provide Queta with an opportunity to showcase his talent and tap further into his tantalizing potential that could lead to him growing into a rotation fixture and perhaps even a starting center in the future.
