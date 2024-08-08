Inside The Celtics

Former Celtics Star Reveals Signing with Rival Franchise was First Choice

Bobby Krivitsky

Feb 11, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha (18) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In back-to-back offseasons, the Celtics landed two top free agents available, signing them to max contracts. One was Al Horford, who first joined Boston in the summer of 2016. A year later, on Jul. 4, Gordon Hayward agreed to a deal reuniting him with his collegiate coach at Butler, Brad Stevens.

Unfortunately, Hayward's career changed five minutes into his Celtics tenure, fracturing his left tibia and dislocating his left ankle. The former All-Star, who spent two more seasons in Boston, still managed to average nearly 14 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and almost a steal per game during his time with the C's. He also helped them reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020.

However, Hayward, who recently announced his retirement, shared on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz that in the summer of 2017, his initial choice was to sign with one of the Celtics' conference rivals.

"I remember vividly telling my agent after each meeting, like I started with Miami, and I'm like, 'I want to go to Miami. We don't even need to do the other meetings.' Miami is the place I want to be, and he kind of was like, 'Well, we got to hear everyone out.'

"The Heat have always been a first-class organization, so I was really, really close to signing there. I feel like Spo (Erik Spoelstra) is one of the best coaches in the league, and obviously, Pat Riley is legendary in his own right. I was very close. Also, my brother-in-law lives in Miami. My wife would have loved living there and the beach and everything, but ultimately decided to go to Boston."

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

