Here's How Neemias Queta Plans to Earn Elevated Role With Celtics
With Kristaps Porzingis expected to be sidelined until at least December, Neemias Queta should anticipate an elevated role within the Boston Celtics’ rotation. Queta signed a two-way deal with the Celtics last September and made 28 appearances during their championship run. The 25-year-old center averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over 11.9 minutes per game.
As captured by CLNS Media Boston Sports Network, Queta shared insights into how both he and Boston’s coaching staff believe he should approach his upcoming opportunity.
“Yeah, I feel like the main thing with me is consistency,” Queta said. ‘I can go a really, really long time without having a bad game, but at the same time, I [need] good games. It's about staying consistent. Playing without fouling, getting good minutes when I'm out there, and I feel like the rest will take care of itself.”
Queta also intends to add three-pointing shooting to his offensive arsenal.
“I feel like I’ve been working on [my three-point shot] for a while. It’s looking better… It’s just a game time thing. If I feel open enough to shoot it, I’ll shoot it.”
The Portuguese native feels comfortable heading into his second season with the Celtics.
“It just feels way more natural. It feels like home, so I’m excited for this year. I’m getting more comfortable around them. These guys are getting better. I’m getting better, so it should be a great year.”