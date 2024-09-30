Joe Mazzulla Shares His Outlook on Jordan Walsh's Training Camp Performance
As previously explored, a byproduct of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement threatens Jordan Walsh's time with the Celtics.
Still, the 38th overall pick in the 2023 draft is under contract for $1.9 million this season, has a $2.2 million cap hit for the 2025-26 campaign, and a $2.4 million team option for the following year.
So, if he converts enough of his potential into production, the reigning NBA champions are incentivized to keep him around.
"I guess that's kind of what slumped me in the beginning, just kind of going in with that mentality, not going in with the right mentality of, 'I got to go in and play as hard as I can, the result's the result,'" said Walsh after a trying Summer League. "Now, I'm trying to switch to that and let that be the main goal and see how it goes."
On Sunday at the Auerbach Center, his head coach shared his initial impression of how the 20-year-old wing has looked at the start of training camp.
"Jordan's been good," conveyed Joe Mazzulla. "Can he execute defensively? Can he guard 1-5? Can he execute our coverages? On the offensive end, can he move the ball? Can he read 2-on-1s? Can he make open shots? Can he crash and get offensive rebounds? We're just looking for simple details to be done over and over again (and) that's top to bottom."
Gravitating toward becoming the menacing defender he was in college will go a long way toward the six-foot-seven former Arkansas Razorback, who has a pterodactyl-like seven-foot-three wingspan, achieving his NBA goals.
The second-year wing strives to spend as much time as possible in Boston rather than Maine. Doing so requires him to affirmatively answer the questions raised by Mazzulla, including while with the franchise's G League affiliate.
If that happens, Walsh goes from a raw talent with an uncertain future to a player who could be on track for a future rotation spot with the Celtics.
