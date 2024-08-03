Local Star Lands Contract with Indiana Pacers

Inside The Celtics

Oct 18, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
As the Indiana Pacers aim to build off their run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, their most significant move has been agreeing to a four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract extension with Pascal Siakam. They also inked guard Andrew Nembhard to a three-year, $59 million deal.

However, as far as external additions, their most notable acquisitions are James Wiseman, hoping their high-octane offense will tap further into the former second overall pick's potential, and their draft class, Johnny Furphy, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman.

Hoping to hit on an early August signing that fits with Indiana's talented young roster, the Pacers signed Cole Swider on Saturday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

The 25-year-old from Portsmouth, Rhode Island, started his NBA career as an undrafted free agent who earned a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

He spent last season on a two-way pact with the Miami Heat. He also suited up for them at Summer League, where the six-foot-nine sharpshooter averaged 13.5 points and converted the nearly seven three-point attempts per game he hoisted at a 49.1 percent clip.

