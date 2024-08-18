Philadelphia 76ers Sign Former Celtics First-Round Pick
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Guerschon Yabusele has agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The French forward resolved a buyout with Real Madrid to finalize the agreement.
Yabusele’s NBA experience is limited to two seasons with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics selected Yabusele with the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 74 games before continuing his basketball career overseas.
Yabusele recaptured interest throughout the league after an impressive performance on the France national men’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After being inserted into the starting lineup, the 28-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals over France’s final three games.
Yabusele will be joining the 76ers as a two-time Olympic silver medalist, as France were tournament runner-ups in both 2020 and 2024. While Caleb Martin is Philadelphia’s presumed starter at power forward, Yabusele is a serious contender for the role.