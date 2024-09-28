The subtle shame about Lonnie Walker's situation with the Celtics
Enough has been made about the fact that Lonnie Walker signing with the Celtics doesn't seem fair in the slightest knowing what he brings to them and where they stand in the NBA. Even more than that, he's on a training camp deal with them, which seems absurd knowing the kind of player he is.
The bottom line is that Walker has proven enough that he shouldn't have to work from the very bottom to be on the Celtics or any NBA roster for that matter, but that's just a harsh reality of how the game is now thanks to the current CBA among other things.
But knowing that he signed with the Celtics specifically, it actually does get worse, which goes beyond the fact that they are the reigning NBA champions.
Think back to around this time last season. The Celtics added a plethora of backup wings to their roster via free agency, like Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lamar Stevens, and Dalano Banton.
Banton's, Mykhailiuk's and Stevens' contracts with the Celtics were only partially guaranteed, but even so, they, along with Brissett, played well enough to all make the team. The Celtics even gave all four of them fair chances to break into the rotation.
None of those four hurt the Celtics when they got their playing time, but they never proved themselves good enough to get consistent minutes. They were nice depth pieces to have when the Celtics were undermanned, but that was the best they could offer. They firmly fit in with the "Stay Ready" group.
Now compare them to Walker. While his defense leaves a lot to be desired, Walker has shown that he can do more than any of those four can. He's proven that he is hard to stop when he's got it going, and he's even shown that against the Celtics, which probably played a role in why the Celtics have wanted him since the 2024 trade deadline.
He's even shown this on a bigger stage. He was a playoff hero for the Lakers in 2023, and usually being a playoff hero just once for them specifically sets a pro basketball player for life.
But evidently, that wasn't the case. Now Walker is fighting for his NBA life, and knowing that contract he's on, it's very possible the may start out the season in the G-League. Walker has made it sound like he's aware of that and ready to take on that challenge, but it's inarguable that he doesn't deserve that.
If that doesn't sound right, keep in mind that Stevens just signed a training camp deal in Detroit even later than Walker did, Brissett is still a free agent, Banton sort of broke out in Portland although his numbers may be empty calories, and Mykhailiuk signed a four-year deal in Utah with three years non-guaranteed.
That's not to put down those four guys because they all have proven that they should be in the NBA. It's just that Walker's skillset could theoretically make the Celtics even harder to beat.
Now, Walker could play perfect preseason basketball for the Celtics and it may not matter because Boston will likely keep their 15th roster spot open, meaning he may not make the final roster. That doesn't mean Walker won't stick around.
In fact, it shouldn't be ruled out that he could be part of the rotation sometime down the line if he works out as well as the Celtics hope he will. Even if he's on a training camp deal, hardly anyone believes he's on the same plateau as Ron Harper Jr. or Tristan Enaruna.
The point all being that it's unfair that Walker will have a bigger mountain to climb than the lesser wings who came before him entering last preseason. Walker is not only better than them, but he gives the Celtics a pure scorer in their second unit, which could in turn make them better at full strength than they were last season.
Again, it's not on the Celtics, Walker, or any of those four ex-Celtic wings that this is how the situation turned out. Really it's just further evidence of how much changes in a year's time, and how said changes hurt players who don't deserve that.
On paper, Walker could be more than another "Stay Ready" player for the Celtics. It's just a shame how many hoops he'll have to jump through for him to prove it.