The Latest on a Reported Finalist's Interest in Purchasing Celtics
Contradicting reports have swirled around the rumored interest of potential suitors like Jeff Bezos and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) pursuing purchasing the NBA's reigning champions.
Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the Celtics' primary shareholder, intends to sell a majority interest in the franchise in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028. They also expect Wyc Grousbeck to remain on board as the team's Governor until the second closing in 2028.
On The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, co-host Courtney Cox stated that Wynn Resorts, which owns the luxury hotel and casino Encore Boston Harbor, is one of the parties involved in the bidding.
However, regarding FSG, Rob Bradford of WEEI reports, "To this point, Fenway Sports Group has shown no interest and made no contact regarding potential purchase of the Celtics."
Fenway Sports Group is third on Forbes' list of the world's most valuable sports empires in 2024, with a $12.95 billion valuation. Their portfolio includes the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Celtics are worth an estimated $4.7 billion, per Forbes. While Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C. and the NBA are seeking a $6 billion return, given that the team doesn't own its home arena, TD Garden, the franchise may go for closer to $5 billion.
Charlie Jacobs, the CEO of Delaware North, of which TD Garden is a subsidiary and the Celtics are a tenant, shared during the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon over the summer that the C's recently signed a lease to remain in their current home venue for "another 12 years or so."
Further Reading
Jaylen Brown Hopes Launching 741 Inspires Athletes & Creators: 'Dedicated to That'
Jrue Holiday Sends Powerful Message as Lonnie Walker Fights for Roster Spot
Bulked Up Baylor Scheierman Learning from Celtics' Sharpshooter & Impressing Mazzulla
Jayson Tatum Shares a Part of Legacy He's Trying to Leave Behind
Lonnie Walker IV Shares Brad Stevens' Message & Outlook on Exhibit 10 Deal
Derrick White Voices His Loyalty to Boston After Signing Extension
Brad Stevens Gives Honest Thoughts on Celtics’ Sale & Luxury Tax Penalties
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics