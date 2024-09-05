Latest Report Lists Jeff Bezos as Finalist to Purchase Celtics
Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the Celtics' primary shareholder, intends to sell a majority interest in the franchise in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028. They also expect Wyc Grousbeck to remain on board as the Governor of the Celtics until the second closing in 2028.
There has been buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the reigning NBA champions and reports to the contrary. The same goes for Fenway Sports Group (FSG).
On The Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Thursday morning, co-host Courtney Cox stated that the bidding is down to three finalists, including the two parties mentioned. The third is Wynn Resorts, which owns the luxury hotel and casino Encore Boston Harbor.
Forbes lists the former as the third richest person in the world, worth an estimated $194 billion. Charlie Jacobs, the CEO of Delaware North, of which TD Garden is a subsidiary and the Celtics are a tenant, shared during the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon that the C's recently signed a lease to remain in their current home venue for "another 12 years or so."
However, if Bezos purchases the team, that plan could change, as he'll likely want to own the local arena the franchise plays in and build a stadium comparable to the Intuit Dome, the new state-of-the-art venue Clippers owner Steve Ballmer recently unveiled.
Fenway Sports Group is third on Forbes' list of the world's most valuable sports empires in 2024, with a $12.95 billion valuation. Their portfolio includes the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It's no secret that they would also like to purchase an NBA team.
The Celtics are worth an estimated $4.7 billion, per Forbes. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, the NBA and the league's defending champions are pushing for $6 billion for one of the most storied franchises in sports.
