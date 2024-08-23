Wyc Grousbeck Discusses His Band French Lick, Larry O’Brien Trophy
On Thursday, Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck performed with his band French Lick at Cisco Brewers New Bedford. Grousbeck brought along the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and special guest musicians James Montgomery, Barry Goudreau, and Sax Gordon.
Prior to the gig, Grousbeck sat down for an exclusive interview with Boston Celtics On SI. We talked about his involvement with French Lick and the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Our discussion is edited for length, clarity, and grammar.
Eric Jay Santos: How did you get involved with the band French Lick?
Wyc Grousbeck: I had a band in college and stayed with [music] on and off. I met this guitarist, Dave Andonian. He’s a terrific guy. He was playing with a band. He asked me to sit in because their drummer had to miss a show, and it went from there. We’ve been together for 15 years. We’ve played in shows with Billy Idol, J. Geils, Greg Allman, and The Romantics. We have so much fun and I love doing it.
Eric Jay Santos: What is a highlight of your music career?
Wyc Grousbeck: This February, we were at the MGM Grand Hall in Boston, right next to Fenway Park. There were probably 3,000 people there. The first headliner was Flo Rida. The second act was Billy Idol, a great classic rock artist, and we went on after Billy Idol. That was a challenge but it was a thrill. It went great. People rushed the stage at the end. They turned out the lights on us because we went past curfew. We were playing in the dark. It was the time of our lives.
Eric Jay Santos: Is there a particular song or artist that holds a special place in your life?
Wyc Grousbeck: I’ve always loved Led Zeppelin. We play “Rock and Roll" by Led Zeppelin, which is a great Zeppelin tune. That’s one of the best. We play a fair amount of Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones, and The Doors. You’ll hear some great stuff tonight.
Eric Jay Santos: I noticed that you brought along the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to New Bedford. Between 2008 and 2024, where is the most interesting place that you’ve taken the trophy?
Wyc Grousbeck: This trophy has been to so many places that it needs to be repaired. It’s all loose now. We’re taking it back to Tiffany on Monday. This is its last date and then we’re going to get it fixed up before opening night. In 2008, that trophy was at the bottom of a pool at Ray Allen’s wedding. I brought it to his wedding on Martha’s Vineyard and then it was at the bottom of a pool, somehow. So, we’ve had some fun with that trophy.
Eric Jay Santos: It was a hard-fought journey to championship 18. Were there any front office moves that, if made, could have drastically changed the course of Celtics history?
Wyc Grousbeck: No. I don’t remember any that didn’t happen. I do remember though that when I sat with Brad Stevens, we were talking about needing a general manager and I offered him the job. He didn’t ask for it. I’m like ‘Brad, I think it might be you’ and he’s like ‘really’. The next day, we agreed on it. I’m very proud of that because it worked out. He’s Executive of the Year and we won the championship.
Eric Jay Santos: You’re very involved with charities and community service. Are there any upcoming projects for you or the Celtics?
Wyc Grousbeck: The Celtics help 1,600 charities a year through the Shamrock Foundation. Our gala is coming up in October to tip off the season. At that point, we refill our foundation to donate throughout New England. Personally, I’ve raised over $250 million for Mass Eye and Ear over the last 15 years. My son was born visually impaired. He’s blind. My wife Emilia just started giving scholarships to first generation college students over in Italy and now in the United States. We’re doing things like that. That’s what we do, and we love doing it.